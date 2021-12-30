King Faisal made it two wins from two matches against Kotoko this season after beating the Kumasi-based side 1-0 on Wednesday.
Degrees don’t win matches – Alhaji Grunsah jabs Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh
Bankroller of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, has taken a swipe at Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum following his side’s win over the Porcupine Warriors in the FA Cup.
The result, which came courtesy a first-half strike from Baba Yahaya, saw Kotoko exit the FA Cup at the round of 64 stage.
This is the second time in less than three weeks that King Faisal have beaten the Porcupines, having ended Kotoko’s unbeaten start to the league earlier this month.
Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Alhaji Grunsah took a swipe at the coach of his defeated opponents.
“Prosper Narteh is a professor in education not football that’s why he still goes to the class to teach despite coaching Kotoko,” he told the media.
“Degrees and books don’t win matches. We have professors in coaching but not in Ghana. I never said we will use Kotoko to celebrate Christmas, I only said we will beat them. Our secret is the might of God and nothing else.”
Meanwhile, King Faisal have made a flying start to the season as they currently sit joint top of the Ghana Premier League table.
The Insha Allah boys have also now advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after defeating Kotoko.
