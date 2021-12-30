Degrees don’t win matches – Alhaji Grunsah jabs Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh

The result, which came courtesy a first-half strike from Baba Yahaya, saw Kotoko exit the FA Cup at the round of 64 stage.

This is the second time in less than three weeks that King Faisal have beaten the Porcupines, having ended Kotoko’s unbeaten start to the league earlier this month.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Alhaji Grunsah took a swipe at the coach of his defeated opponents.

“Prosper Narteh is a professor in education not football that’s why he still goes to the class to teach despite coaching Kotoko,” he told the media.

“Degrees and books don’t win matches. We have professors in coaching but not in Ghana. I never said we will use Kotoko to celebrate Christmas, I only said we will beat them. Our secret is the might of God and nothing else.”

Meanwhile, King Faisal have made a flying start to the season as they currently sit joint top of the Ghana Premier League table.