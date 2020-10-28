Derek Boateng tied the knot with his wife Aisha Boateng on 25th October, 2002, so Sunday 25th October, 2020 marked exactly 18 years since he tied the knot with his beautiful wife and the former Getafe celebrated it buy cute photos of his family.

In the photos, Boateng and his family were captured looking great. From the photos, Boateng showed off his beautiful wife and three kids (two boys and a girl).

It should be noted that Derek Boateng’s wife is the junior sister of the former owner of Liberty Professionals, the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh.

Derek Boateng shows off his family to mark 18th anniversary of marriage

He had a great career at club featuring for Liberty Professionals, Panathinaikos, Getafe, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, Fulham, Rayo OKC, etc.

At the national team level Derek Boateng was a member of the Black Satellites team that participated in the 2001 FIFA Youth Championship (renamed the FIFA U-20 World Cup), which Ghana finished runners-up.

He also represented Ghana in both the 2006 and the 2010 World Cup staged in Ghana.