‘Something new will happen’ – Don Bortey tips Hearts to beat Kotoko and win league title

The two giants will face off on matchday 31 of the league, which all but raises the status of the game to a title decider.

Hearts are currently on a six-match unbeaten run under coach Samuel Boadu, catapulting them to the top of the table.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Kotoko have the same points as Hearts but occupy second place due to the rivals’ superior goal difference.

Don Bortey, who won several trophies with Hearts, believes his former side will beat Kotoko and win the league title.

"As I predicted earlier this season, Hearts has the quality to win the league with determination and they are on course. All that is left is the character to finish it off,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

"During our time, we won the league with a point so I am very optimistic that they will beat Asante Kotoko and win the league which has eluded them for far too long. Definitely something new will happen.”