‘Something new will happen’ – Don Bortey tips Hearts to beat Kotoko and win league title

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey has tipped the club to beat rivals Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League.
The Phobians will host bitter rivals Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in a game of high significance.
The two giants will face off on matchday 31 of the league, which all but raises the status of the game to a title decider.
Hearts are currently on a six-match unbeaten run under coach Samuel Boadu, catapulting them to the top of the table.
Meanwhile, Kotoko have the same points as Hearts but occupy second place due to the rivals’ superior goal difference.
Don Bortey, who won several trophies with Hearts, believes his former side will beat Kotoko and win the league title.
"As I predicted earlier this season, Hearts has the quality to win the league with determination and they are on course. All that is left is the character to finish it off,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM.
"During our time, we won the league with a point so I am very optimistic that they will beat Asante Kotoko and win the league which has eluded them for far too long. Definitely something new will happen.”
Hearts have not won the Ghana Premier League since 2009 and are aiming to end the decade-long trophy drought.
