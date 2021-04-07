Dortmund dream of downing Man City despite 'brutally annoying' away defeat

In contrast, Dortmund threw off the shackles of inconsistent Bundesliga form which has left them fifth in the table and, more worryingly, seven points from the Champions League places next season.
"Of course, it was a different game than in the Bundesliga," said Reus.
"We played at a very high tactical level throughout.
"Manchester City had a lot of possession, but we stayed calm and waited for our chances."
However, as defender Mats Hummels admitted, "we gave away a very good result", but still "have a good chance in the second leg".
Amid off-field speculation about his future, Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland failed to score for his fifth straight match for club and country, but his brilliant reverse ball set up Reus for what could be a crucial away goal.