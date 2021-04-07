Dortmund dream of downing Man City despite 'brutally annoying' away defeat

Dortmund also had a first-half goal by Jude Bellingham somewhat harshly ruled out when the England midfielder was judged to have fouled Ederson as he dispossessed the Brazilian and tapped into an empty net just before half-time.

The VAR could not intervene as referee Ovidiu Hategan had blown before Bellingham rolled the ball home.

"I would have liked the referee to let the scene for the disallowed goal play out and look at it afterwards," said Dortmund caretaker coach Edin Terzic.

"It's brutally annoying, but that's football."

Dortmund have a tricky away match on Saturday at Stuttgart, who romped to a 5-1 win at Signal Iduna Park when the sides met last December, before hosting the Premier League leaders in the return.