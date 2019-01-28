The chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association A.A Lawal died after battling with short illness.

The death of Alhaji Lawal occurred at the Nsawam Government Hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Monday.

He has been serving as the chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association for almost eight year, so the football fraternity has lost a well experienced man.

“Yes, it’s true. He was pronounced dead after we got to the hospital. We took him earlier to a near-by clinic and was referred to the Nsawam Government Hospital," a close member of the family told Footballmadeinghana.com.

“He fell sick on Thursday but the sickness subsided after some medication. But this morning it got serious and by the time we got to the hospital, he was pronounced dead,” he narrated.

Alhaji A.A Lawal is expected to be buried according Islamic tradition.bi

He was one of the bigwigs in the Ghana FA who were caught on camera in the undercover investigative piece on football by multiple award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

May his sour rest in peace