Eddie Nketiah bags hat-trick as Arsenal reach semi-finals of Carabao Cup

Nketiah opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 17th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball to score with his knee.

He scored two more in the second half to add to goals from Nicolas Pele and Charlie Patino as the Gunners ran out as comfortable winners.

In the aftermath of the game, Arteta praised the young striker and expressed hope that he would stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

“I tell you every day that we want to keep Eddie. We see how he trains, that’s what he does every day, he works so hard and puts the ball in the net every session. I am really delighted with him. Every time we have needed him he has always responded,” the Arsenal boss said.

“We are trying. It’s not about anything else but minutes. He wants game time, he wants to be on that field and that is the only reason to say, 'Can I do it here?' That’s the question. We all want him to stay.

“Recently he’s played more minutes than in the past and we’re going to need him and he’s going to play more minutes.”

Nketiah’s contract will run out in July 2022 and could sign a pre-contract with another club when the January transfer window opens.

However, Arsenal are determined to keep the striker, although a lack of game time stands in the way at the moment.

Nketiah's mother and father are from Ghana but the striker was born in Lewisham, a suburb of London in England.