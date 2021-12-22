RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Eddie Nketiah bags hat-trick as Arsenal reach semi-finals of Carabao Cup

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was the star of the show as the Gunners recorded a big win over Sunderland to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Nketiah bags hat-trick as Arsenal reach semi-finals of Carabao Cup
Eddie Nketiah bags hat-trick as Arsenal reach semi-finals of Carabao Cup

The 22-year-old netted a sensational hat-trick as Mikel Arteta’s side coasted to a 5-1 victory over their League One opponents.

Recommended articles

Nketiah opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 17th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball to score with his knee.

He scored two more in the second half to add to goals from Nicolas Pele and Charlie Patino as the Gunners ran out as comfortable winners.

In the aftermath of the game, Arteta praised the young striker and expressed hope that he would stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

“I tell you every day that we want to keep Eddie. We see how he trains, that’s what he does every day, he works so hard and puts the ball in the net every session. I am really delighted with him. Every time we have needed him he has always responded,” the Arsenal boss said.

“We are trying. It’s not about anything else but minutes. He wants game time, he wants to be on that field and that is the only reason to say, 'Can I do it here?' That’s the question. We all want him to stay.

“Recently he’s played more minutes than in the past and we’re going to need him and he’s going to play more minutes.”

Nketiah’s contract will run out in July 2022 and could sign a pre-contract with another club when the January transfer window opens.

However, Arsenal are determined to keep the striker, although a lack of game time stands in the way at the moment.

Nketiah's mother and father are from Ghana but the striker was born in Lewisham, a suburb of London in England.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been making attempts to lure the striker to play for Ghana.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Kumawood actor Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United in 2-0 win

Watch: Kumawood actor Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United in 2-0 win

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski' – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski and Neymar’ – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

5 local players named in Milovan Rajevac's 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

5 local players included as Milo names Ghana’s 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs