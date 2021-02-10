Coach of Elmina Sharks Yaw Acheampong has poured out his anger on fans, saying that he will report any supporter who insults him to the police.

Fans of Elmina Sharks are not happy with the inconsistent results of their idol clubs especially at the Nduom Stadium, Elmina.

Elmina Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw at the Nduom Stadium on Monday in a game which visitors created most of the goal-scoring opportunities.

The fans rained insults on Yaw Acheampong and some of the playing body for their poor showing.

Yaw Acheampong who wasn’t happy with the actions of the supporters has threatened to report them to the police if they don’t desist from their unacceptable behaviour.

”I have a rich experience. I have played in Spain, Sweden. I have had it all before coming to Elmina Sharks.

So, if come to the football park to insult the coach and a player; I have decided to report anyone who will insult me to the police. For three months, I have not received my salary. I have spoken to players of Sea Lions, they are hungry.

They play matches and have nothing to eat.

“It would rather be prudent to support us with your money than to insult us. You cannot come to the park and insult the coach and players when they are sacrificing for the team. I have not received my salary for three months. I have children at home. I did not come to do charity work. Those insulting me, would they have worked if they are paid for three months?”, he fumed.