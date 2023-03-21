Emmanuel Adebayor retires from football at age 39

“From the highs to the lows, my career as a professional athlete has been an incredible journey,” he said.

“Thank you to my fans for being there every step of the way. I am feeling so grateful for everything and I am excited for what is to come.”

Adebayor started his career at Togolese side AC Merlan Lome before securing a move to Europe, where he joined French side FC Metz as a teenager.

His illustrious career saw him line up for Monaco, Real Madrid and Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

He also featured for Turkish sides Istanbul Basaksehir and Kayserispor, before crossing over to South America to play for Paraguayan team Olimpia Asuncion.

Adebayor returned to his native Togo and last played for AC Semmasi before hanging his boots as a professional footballer.

