I don’t have a ‘football age’ – Agyemang-Badu refutes age-cheating claims

However, Agyemang-Badu insists he is currently 30 years old, as stated on his passport and other official documents.

“I don’t have a football age, I use my real age. I’m currently in my thirties,” the midfielder told Sammy Kay in an interview.

Pulse Ghana

The former Udinese and Hellas Verona star also rubbished claims that he’s in an intimate relationship with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

According to him, the television presenter, who is popularly known as Delay, is like family to him.

In recent years, there have been widespread reports that Agyemang-Badu and Delay are involved in a serious relationship.

However, Agyemang-Badu clarified that they have never dated at any point in time, adding that they’re only good friends.

“I never dated Delay. It was like a good friend turned family. I met her through one of her friends, who told me Delay wanted to interview me… That’s how we became friends,” he said.

The U-20 World Cup winner is also currently without a club after terminating his contract with Serie A side Hellas Verona.

In January, Agyemang-Badu officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.