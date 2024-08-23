ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Boateng: Ghana striker joins Saudi Arabia train, signs for Al-Orobah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah FC have officially announced the signing of Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng.

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal and will be aiming to help the newly promoted club to maintain their topflight status.

A statement from Al Orobah on Thursday said: “Al-Orobah have completed the signing of the Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng for one season 2024-2025.”

Boateng last featured for Portuguese side Rio Ave, where he scored seven goals and provided four assists in 27 league matches last season.

He also previously lined up for La Liga outfit Levante from 2017 to 2019, with the highlight of that stint being his hat-trick against Barcelona.

The former Ghana U20 star’s move to Al-Orobah is, however, not his first foray into Asia, having previously played for Chinese side Dalian Professional.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is also on the verge of sealing a transfer to fellow Premier League side Leicester City.

The 32-year-old is set to join the newly promoted side for a fee in the region of £8 million, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports.

Ayew has been the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Leicester City and some Saudi Arabian clubs in recent weeks.

The Ghana international has spent the last six years at Crystal Palace, becoming a key figure in their Premier League campaigns within that period.

Last year, Ayew signed a one-year contract extension, with his current deal with the Eagles set to expire in June 2025.

Despite entering the final year of his contract, which means he would’ve been free to talk to potential suitors from January 2025, Leicester were prepared to spend £8 million to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

Emmanuel Ayamga

