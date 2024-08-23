Emmanuel Boateng: Ghana striker joins Saudi Arabia train, signs for Al-Orobah

A statement from Al Orobah on Thursday said: “Al-Orobah have completed the signing of the Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng for one season 2024-2025.”

Boateng last featured for Portuguese side Rio Ave, where he scored seven goals and provided four assists in 27 league matches last season.

He also previously lined up for La Liga outfit Levante from 2017 to 2019, with the highlight of that stint being his hat-trick against Barcelona.

The former Ghana U20 star’s move to Al-Orobah is, however, not his first foray into Asia, having previously played for Chinese side Dalian Professional.

Jordan Ayew set to join Leicester City

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is also on the verge of sealing a transfer to fellow Premier League side Leicester City.

The 32-year-old is set to join the newly promoted side for a fee in the region of £8 million, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports.

Ayew has been the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Leicester City and some Saudi Arabian clubs in recent weeks.

The Ghana international has spent the last six years at Crystal Palace, becoming a key figure in their Premier League campaigns within that period.

Last year, Ayew signed a one-year contract extension, with his current deal with the Eagles set to expire in June 2025.