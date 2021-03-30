England's Rice calls for action over social media abuse

"I think something definitely has to be done. There has been way too much social media abuse, in the last year especially," Rice told reporters.

"For someone like me, who runs my own account and has that interaction and love with the fans, I don't have any problems with social media.

"I think it's important that a player like me can have that interaction with West Ham fans and England fans.

"But yes, Thierry Henry has obviously boycotted it and I saw (Gareth) Bale came out and say something. It's maybe a decision that will be spoken about in the future by the players."

Ironically, Rice was speaking after becoming a more light-hearted social media meme over the weekend following England's World Cup qualifier against Albania.