‘I got scared by their energy levels’ – Eric Bekoe wants Hearts players tested for doping

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko legend Eric Bekoe has called for a random doping test to be conducted on the players of Hearts of Oak.

The former Ghana Premier League top-scorer said he was surprised by the energy levels of the Phobians in their last two matches.

Hearts recorded an important 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Kotoko at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday to move closer to ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Samuel Boadu’s side outplayed, outfought and outthought their opponents, before a fantastic volley from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed the win.

Three days earlier, the Accra-based side also coasted to a 2-1 win over Legon Cities after a commanding performance.

Reacting to the dominant nature of the Hearts team, Bekoe suggested the players must be made to undertake a doping test.

"If I were around I would have called for the Hearts players to be tested for doping after the game," he told Pure FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"I got scared by the comments of Samuel Boadu on Thursday after the Legon Cities game. If you look at the energy of the Hearts players, you could say they were too tough for Kotoko to compete with.”

Meanwhile, Hearts have now moved three points clear of Kotoko on the league table, and boosted their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 11 years.

The Phobians now need to win two out of their remaining three league matches to be crowned champions.

