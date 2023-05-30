Ernest Nuamah gets debut Black Stars call-up in Hughton’s squad for Madagascar clash

Nuamah was part of four forwards called up by Hughton alongside captain Andre Ayew of Nottingham Forest, Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt of Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel.

Nuamah has been in sensational form this season scoring 15 goals while adding four assists in 33 games across all competitions.

He scored his 15th goal of the 2022-2023 season in Nordsjaelland’s 1-5 loss to Brondby while playing out the entire duration of the Superligaen Championship Round contest in the Danish Super League.

Ghana will play Madagascar and the team will be hosted at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023, in the matchday five games.

Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Suelemana, Abdul Salis Samed, and Thomas Partey made the list with Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu expected missed out due to injuries.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E in the AFCON qualifiers with 8 points.

The team won two games against Madagascar and Angola and drew with Central African Republic, Angola in the first four matches of the qualifiers.

Check out the squad below

