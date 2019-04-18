The 36-year-old will join some of his former Chelsea teammates to play against Joe Cole’s England XI.

The Soccer Aid for UNICEF match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, June 16.

Essien will be joined on the World XI team by the likes of Didier Drogba, Ricardo Carvalho, Usain Bolt and Sir Mo Farah.

Harry Redknapp will be managing the England team alongside TV presenter Susanna Reid, while Sam Allardyce and Piers Morgan will coach the World XI team.

Essien said he is happy to be reuniting with his former teammates, adding that it’s a privilege to help Soccer Aid for UNICEF support deprived children around the world.

“It is a joy to be returning to Chelsea and play in front of a big crowd at Stamford Bridge – it feels like I’m coming home! The Soccer Aid World XI is looking strong, especially with my old team-mates Didier Drogba and Ricardo Carvalho,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

“It is a privilege to be able to play in Soccer Aid for UNICEF and help children in danger around the world.”

The former Ghana international recently joined Azerbaijani side Sabail FK after parting ways with Indonesian side Persib Bandung.