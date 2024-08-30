My son recovered from heart condition to become a footballer – Esther Smith

She explained that although she was initially reluctant to allow her son to play football, he was later cleared by a doctor and has since been signed by a club.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

How Esther Smith's son recovered from hole-in-heart condition

“God works in a mysterious way. I gave birth to my son prematurely, and in the seventh month, I was bleeding profusely,” Esther Smith said on Joy Prime.

“When I gave birth to him, he used to bleed from his nose every summer and also struggled to breathe properly during the winter.”

She added: “So we were visiting the hospital every time. My son started playing football at the age of six, but I tried to stop him because of his heart condition. The doctor advised that we could allow him to sometimes play football because the hole in his heart was not sealed yet.

“Later, the doctor cleared him to be able to play football. He’s so good at football, even better than his sibling with no health issues, and scores a lot of goals. Just last month, he was signed by a club and he plays without any problem now.”e

