ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

My son recovered from heart condition to become a footballer – Esther Smith

Emmanuel Ayamga

Gospel musician Esther Smith has opened up on the touching story of her son, who recovered from a hole-in-heart condition to become a footballer.

Esther Smith: My son recovered from heart condition to become a footballer
Esther Smith: My son recovered from heart condition to become a footballer

The singer said she gave birth to her son prematurely and he used to have respiratory issues and sometimes bled through his nose.

Recommended articles

She explained that although she was initially reluctant to allow her son to play football, he was later cleared by a doctor and has since been signed by a club.

Esther Smith
Esther Smith Esther Smith Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“God works in a mysterious way. I gave birth to my son prematurely, and in the seventh month, I was bleeding profusely,” Esther Smith said on Joy Prime.

“When I gave birth to him, he used to bleed from his nose every summer and also struggled to breathe properly during the winter.”

She added: “So we were visiting the hospital every time. My son started playing football at the age of six, but I tried to stop him because of his heart condition. The doctor advised that we could allow him to sometimes play football because the hole in his heart was not sealed yet.

“Later, the doctor cleared him to be able to play football. He’s so good at football, even better than his sibling with no health issues, and scores a lot of goals. Just last month, he was signed by a club and he plays without any problem now.”e

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Esther Smith is set to host her homecoming live concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

Asamoah Gyan: Womanising is my biggest regret, it didn't help me

‘Womanising is my biggest regret, it didn't help me' – Asamoah Gyan

Bawumia promises to expedite payment of AFCON-winning Amputee team

Bawumia promises to expedite bonus payment to AFCON-winning Amputee team

Emiliano Martinez rates Thomas Partey among best midfielders in Premier League

Thomas Partey among best midfielders in Premier League – Emiliano Martinez