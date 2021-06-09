‘Jerome Boateng is best defender in the world’ – KP Boateng surprised Germany dropped his brother

Joachim Low previously axed Jerome, together with Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels from the national team.

However, the German coach has since recalled Muller and Hummels for the upcoming tournament, while refusing to do the same for Jerome.

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to this, Kevin-Prince believes Low and Germany could come to rue the decision to drop his brother.

"Low have thought something, but of course it is very surprising, since Jerome was the most consistent central defender of the whole season - and for me also the best," he told Bild.

“Maybe Low trusts the others more. We'll see if it was really a mistake if things don't go as the national coach imagined."

Germany find themselves in a very tricky group at the European championship, where they’ll face Portugal, France, and Hungry.

Kevin-Prince was, however, quick to admit that, despite leaving out his brother, Germany has very good options in defence.

“We cannot look into Jogi Low’s head. And to be honest: The alternatives are not that bad,” the ex-Ghana international added.

Kevin-Prince and Jerome are half-brothers who chose to play for Ghana and Germany, respectively.