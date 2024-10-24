Europa League: Baba Rahman rescues a point for PAOK against Viktoria Plzeň

Viktoria Plzeň took an early lead through Milan Havel in the 31st minute. Shortly after, the hosts struggled to contain the pressure, allowing the visitors to break through, with Matěj Vydra netting the second goal to extend Plzeň's lead.

With the first half ending in disappointment for the home side, PAOK returned from the break to score a late goal in the 84th minute, courtesy of Tarik Tissoudali.

In the additional minutes, capping off a thrilling end-to-end encounter before the home fans, Baba Rahman delivered a dramatic equaliser, heading the ball home to secure a point for PAOK.

Baba Rahman with PAOK this season

Pulse Ghana

The former Black Stars player has made a strong start to the season, scoring two goals in his five appearances for the Greek club. Last year, he managed to score six goals in 28 games and provided three assists.

The bigger picture