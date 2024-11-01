‘Focus on football’ - Social media reacts as ex-Arsenal player & Nigeria star drops new song

Iwobi posted a short promotion clip of his newest song with the caption: “What’s Luv? VIDEO OUT NOW! Link In My Bio - Watch, Stream, Share, VIBE!”

In the 48-second video, the midfielder is seen rapping and singing the song, described as a fusion of Rap and Afro-fusion. The song features his friend SPKS and budding talent MBrown.

The Super Eagles player launched his music career early this year and dropped his debut song “Don’t Shout.”

When quizzed about his decision to venture into music while still playing football professionally, the 28-year-old said that music has always been his passion and an avenue to express himself.

“Music has always been a passion of mine and a way for me to express myself away from football. Music is a great tool and I've always used it as a productive way to share how I feel,” he said.

Social media reacts

While some people have welcomed his decision and impressed with Iwobi’s newest song, others simply don't understand why a professional footballer would make such a move.

Some people who commented on the video want him to give all his attention to football.

One user commented “Focus on football G,” and another said: “We ain’t tryna hear this. Iwobi my guy, Focus on football. End this gimmick.”

Two confused fans asked: “Alex what have you done? Why? What happened to football?” and “Is this allow[ed] for a professional footballer?”

Another concerned Nigerian also asked, “Are we going to make it to the World Cup like this?”