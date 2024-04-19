ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Liverpool defender picks Kudus as best replacement for Salah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Mohammed Kudus is the most suitable player to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

Salah has been a standout performer at Liverpool and one of the best players in England since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017.

The Egypt international has also won everything with Jurgen Klopp’s side, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

Currently 31, Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, with Saudi Arabia mooted as a potential destination in the summer.

Enrique, who played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2016, believes should the Reds decide to move on from Salah, then Kudus should be his replacement.

The former Spain international also named Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as players who could replace the Egyptian winger.

"Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah," Enrique told Grosvenor Sport, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Even last summer I would have said that and now of course he is playing really well for West Ham. You could also throw in someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren't really any obvious replacements out there.

"Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is in a bit of a situation with his contract there at the moment. He is the kind of name that they need to bring in and he could be an option.”

Meanwhile, since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for West Ham last year, Kudus has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season.

The former Nordsjaelland star has so far been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

