The 29-year-old has endured a difficult last few months, having found himself on the periphery at club level.

Ayew netted once as the Ghana exited the AFCON in the round of 16 stage, following a penalty shootout loss to Tunisia.

However, the forward is back enjoying his football after marking his return to Swansea City with two goals.

He came off the bench to strike twice for Swansea City in their 3-1 win over Northampton Town in the EFL Cup.

Despite being introduced in the 61st minute, the Ghanaian made enough an impact to get the attention of his manager.

In the aftermath of the game, Swans boss Steve Cooper described Ayew’s performance as “highly motivated”.

“That’s exactly what we know he can do. He’s come back into the club after the international break in very good condition.

“He looks extremely motivated in training and tonight was about giving him the right amount of minutes to help him get right back up to the fitness levels to play in the league campaign,” Cooper added.

The manager’s concluding remarks puts to bed to rumours that Ayew could be departing the Liberty stadium before the summer transfer window shuts.

But what does this mean for Ghana or the Black Stars?

Staying in the Championship with Swansea may be seen as below Ayew’s standard, but it offers him the perfect opportunity to build his fitness up.

For a player who hasn’t played so much a club level in the last two years, the Championship is the right place to build consistency and to rack up enough playing time.

These inure to Ghana’s benefit, as the qualifiers for the 2020 FIFA World Cup will soon begin.

Having been named Black Stars captain, Ayew cannot go to a club that will keep him on the bench.

He’s currently 29 and still has about four more years to play actively at the top, and staying at Swansea could prove to be a shrewd move.