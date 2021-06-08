RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fabio Gama is like Lionel Messi – Eric Bekoe

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has likened Fabio Gama’s style of play to that of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

According to him, the Brazilian import is a real arsenal for the Porcupine Warriors due to his vision, great passing and ball control.

Gama has been a revelation in the Ghana Premier League this season and has been instrumental in Kotoko’s title charge.

The 28-year-old has been directly involved in seven goals this season, scoring three times and providing four assists.

Bekoe, who was a league champion and top scorer with Kotoko in the 2007/08 season, sees some similarities between the Brazilian attacker and Messi.

“Fabio Gama is like the Lionel Messi type. When every ball reaches the attacking third, you will need to find him because he is a good passer of the ball, a good controller of the ball, and he has all the components,” Bekoe effused, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Let’s forget about his size, you know you cannot judge the book by the cover, when you open the book, you know the chapters that are in it, so we should encourage him to work more and then give us the results.”

Gama joined Kotoko on a free in October 2020 after last playing for Jonkoping in Sweden.

