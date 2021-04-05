Fallen giants seek revival as Real Madrid, Liverpool battle again

If Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was too loyal to an ageing core, the club were also prevented from forcing change, the coronavirus pandemic slashing revenues and making significant signings impossible.

The rise of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland means Madrid could still make up for lost time in the transfer market this summer.

For now, Zidane will turn again to his tried and trusted for the first leg at Valdebebas, with Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema all three years older than the last time they played Liverpool, and arguably even more important.

Ramos will be denied a reunion with Salah because of a calf injury.

Madrid will also be buoyed by an upturn in form, the kind of late surge that has seen them deliver when it matters in the Champions League in many years gone by.