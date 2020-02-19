The Ghanaian midfielder put in an assured performance as Atletico defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the first-leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.

Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the game after prodding home for the hosts inside the first five minutes.

However, Partey was the star of the show after completely bossing the game in the middle of the park.

Thomas Partey and Diego Costa

The 26-year-old outshined the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the game.

Partey made five tackles, recorded 13 recoveries, registered three shots, completed two dribbles and won seven ground duels.

In the aftermath of the game, the midfielder earned rave reviews from football fans across the globe for his impeccable performance against Liverpool.

Here are some of the best tweets:

