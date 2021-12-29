RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Prime Maldini and Nesta’ – Fans praise Amartey and Ndidi as they shut out Liverpool

Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi were the toast of many fans after Leicester City defeated Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The African duo played as a makeshift central defensive pairing but were able to prevent Jurgen Klopp’s side from finding the net.

The Foxes eventually ran out 1-0 winners, with Ademola Lookman’s second-half strike separating the two teams.

Amartey was a rock at the back and brought calm and stability to a Leicester side that was missing several players.

Ndidi, on the other hand, caused a penalty which was missed by Mohamed Salah, but recovered to put up a sensational performance against the Reds.

By shutting out Liverpool, the duo helped Leicester to become the first team to prevent Liverpool from scoring in the last eight months.

And their performances didn’t go unnoticed, as many fans flooded social media to eulogise the two players.

See some of the best reactions below:

