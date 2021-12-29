‘Prime Maldini and Nesta’ – Fans praise Amartey and Ndidi as they shut out Liverpool

The Foxes eventually ran out 1-0 winners, with Ademola Lookman’s second-half strike separating the two teams.

Amartey was a rock at the back and brought calm and stability to a Leicester side that was missing several players.

Ndidi, on the other hand, caused a penalty which was missed by Mohamed Salah, but recovered to put up a sensational performance against the Reds.

By shutting out Liverpool, the duo helped Leicester to become the first team to prevent Liverpool from scoring in the last eight months.

And their performances didn’t go unnoticed, as many fans flooded social media to eulogise the two players.