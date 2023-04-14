ADVERTISEMENT
Fans react to Achraf Hakimi’s chaotic divorce with estranged wife Hiba Abouk

Emmanuel Ayamga

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi has been trending over his protracted divorce case with his estranged wife Hiba Abouk.

The couple tied the knot some years ago and are blessed with two children, although Hiba is 12 years older than her husband.

However, they decided to go their separate ways earlier this year after Hakimi was accused of rape in February.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the divorce case of the pair has taken another twist over the sharing of assets.

French magazine First Mag reports that Hiba wanted half of Hakimi's assets and fortune, but she was surprised when she found out that he had placed everything in his mother’s name.

Reactions have been pouring in on social media and here are a few tweets:

