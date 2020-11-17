Amiens defender Christopher Opoku will play at right back while Baba Abdul Rahman maintains his place at left back.

In midfield, Mubarak Wakaso has been drafted in to start ahead of Emmanuel Lomotey. The Jiangsu Sunning player will partner Afriyie Acquah in the heart of the pitch.

In attack, Caleb Ekuban will play behind lead striker Jordan Ayew while Tarique Fosu and Jeffery Schlupp operate on the wings.

Full squad:

Fatau Dauda, Nicholas Opoku, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Tariqe Fosu, Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban, Jefferey Schlupp.

Reserves: Clifford Aboagye, Emmanuel Lomotey, Majeed Ashimeru, Ati Zigi Lawrence, Kwadwo Amoako, Joseph Aidoo, Samuel Owusu, Christopher Nettey, John Antwi