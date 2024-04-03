Video: Fatawu Issahaku flies mother to watch him play for Leicester City

Issahaku was named in the starting line-up for Monday’s Championship clash against Norwich at the King Power Stadium.

The winger was a lively presence for Enzo Maresca’s side and lasted 88 minutes before being replaced by James Justin, as Leicester won 3-1.

Issahaku’s mother, Hajia Maaria, was among the fans and, in a viral video, was seen clapping when her son’s name was mentioned during the team line-up.

Leicester manager Maresca was also impressed with the 20-year-old’s performance in the victory over Norwich.

“Abdul had some decisions, but also it’s normal [because] he is very young. Again we created many chances today,” Maresca said after the game.

The young forward is on loan at Leicester from Sporting Lisbon but has settled in seamlessly at the Championship outfit.

The former Steadfast and Dreams FC star has now scored four goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for the Foxes this season.