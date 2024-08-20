Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

Issahaku was instrumental in the Foxes securing a point against Ange Postecoglu’s side, having assisted Jamie Vardy to score the equaliser after Pedro Porro had put Spurs ahead in the first half.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the former Sporting Lisbon winger expressed his delight at making his Premier League debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Premier League debut

He also thanked the Leicester City fans for their massive support at the King Power Stadium, insisting they made his debut special.

"This was a special day, my debut in the Premier League," he said afterwards. "It was a great feeling and it was great to take a point out of it. I’m so happy and it’s a dream come true for me. I’ll keep going,” Issahaku told LCFC TV.

"There’s differences in the Premier League because it’s more intense and more running! You have to keep on with the team. There were differences and we’ll keep going.

"The fans are so amazing and always give me more energy to give my heart. They are so special and I love playing because they make me feel special and give me more energy to give more for the team. It’s just the beginning with the team and what we’re doing. We just have to keep going."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Issahaku had a great season on loan in the English Championship last season and was instrumental in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.