Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has described his Premier League debut as a special day and a dream come true.

The 20-year-old played his first game in the English topflight on Monday as Leicester City drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur.

Issahaku was instrumental in the Foxes securing a point against Ange Postecoglu’s side, having assisted Jamie Vardy to score the equaliser after Pedro Porro had put Spurs ahead in the first half.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the former Sporting Lisbon winger expressed his delight at making his Premier League debut.

He also thanked the Leicester City fans for their massive support at the King Power Stadium, insisting they made his debut special.

"This was a special day, my debut in the Premier League," he said afterwards. "It was a great feeling and it was great to take a point out of it. I’m so happy and it’s a dream come true for me. I’ll keep going,” Issahaku told LCFC TV.

"There’s differences in the Premier League because it’s more intense and more running! You have to keep on with the team. There were differences and we’ll keep going.

"The fans are so amazing and always give me more energy to give my heart. They are so special and I love playing because they make me feel special and give me more energy to give more for the team. It’s just the beginning with the team and what we’re doing. We just have to keep going."

Issahaku had a great season on loan in the English Championship last season and was instrumental in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.

He enjoyed the most productive campaign of his fledgling career, contributing seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions as the Foxes triggered his €17 million buy option clause to sign him permanently from parent club Sporting Lisbon.

