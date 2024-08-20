ADVERTISEMENT
Fatawu Issahaku’s brilliant assist helps Leicester City secure draw vs Tottenham

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku had an impressive debut in the Premier League by providing an important assist as Leicester City held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw.

The Foxes marked their return to the English topflight with a home game against Ange Postecoglu’s side at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Issahaku was handed a starting spot and was one of Leicester’s liveliest players on the pitch in the earlier stages of the game.

However, it was Tottenham who drew first blood, with Pedro Porro finding the back of the net right before the half-hour mark after being assisted by James Maddison.

While Spurs were the dominant side for much of the game, they were pegged back after the half-time break when Issahaku set up Jamie Vardy to head the ball home.

The 20-year-old picked up a loose ball on the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross into the box that was directed into the back of the net by Vardy to make it 1-1.

Issahaku had a great season on loan in the English Championship last season and was instrumental in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.

He enjoyed the most productive campaign of his fledgling career, contributing seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Foxes.

This prompted Leicester to trigger the €17 million buy option clause to sign him permanently from parent club Sporting Lisbon.

The Ghana international has carried his form into the 2024/25 season, having registered an assist in his debut Premier League game against Tottenham.

