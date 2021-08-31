RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fatawu Mohammed: Hearts of Oak captain gets late call-up to Black Stars

Hearts of Oak skipper Fatawu Mohammed has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars ahead of next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A short statement on the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Twitter page said the right-back will join the squad for the upcoming matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The FA said Great Olympics defender Samuel Ashie Quaye has also received a late invite to join the national team.

Meanwhile, Brentford City winger Tarique Fosu has been excused from camp to sort out his future, with the European transfer window set to close in less than 48 hours.

“Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Fatawu Mohammed (Hearts of Oak) called up by Coach Charles Akonnor,” the GFA said.

“Brentford City winger Tarique Fosu is excused from the upcoming assignments to sort out his future with the club.”

Earlier in August, Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor named a provisional 30-man squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The squad includes in-form Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Dreams FC’s Philemon Baffuor, Kotoko’s Ismail Ganiyu and Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Meanwhile, U-20 wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has also made the squad. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is also included despite currently nursing an injury.

Watch Kotoko's bizarre pitch entry against Hearts of Oak

The usual suspects Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, Baba Rahman and Daniel Amartey are also part of the squad.

The Black Stars will face Ethiopia on Friday, August 3, in Cape Coast before travelling to Johannesburg to take on South Africa three days later.

