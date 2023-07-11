Fenerbahce unveils Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku as new signing

After successfully passing his medical on Monday, Djiku’s arrival was officially confirmed by the club.

While Fenerbahce secured his signature, other clubs including Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 side Lille also showed interest in acquiring Djiku’s services.

However, the project presented by Fenerbahce impressed Djiku, leading to his decision to join the Turkish club.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP

It's understood that RC Strasbourg Alsace were hell-bent on keeping their captain and with the recent investment by BlueCo, owners of Chelsea Football Club, the 28-year-old could stay put at the Stade de la Meinau with a contract extension.

He made over 120 appearances for RC Strasbourg Alsace since joining them from SM Caen in 2019.