The former Strasbourg captain has signed a three-year deal with the Istanbul based club.
Fenerbahce unveils Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku as new signing
Turkish giants Fenerbahce has unveiled Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku after joining on a free transfer.
Recommended articles
After successfully passing his medical on Monday, Djiku’s arrival was officially confirmed by the club.
While Fenerbahce secured his signature, other clubs including Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 side Lille also showed interest in acquiring Djiku’s services.
However, the project presented by Fenerbahce impressed Djiku, leading to his decision to join the Turkish club.
It's understood that RC Strasbourg Alsace were hell-bent on keeping their captain and with the recent investment by BlueCo, owners of Chelsea Football Club, the 28-year-old could stay put at the Stade de la Meinau with a contract extension.
He made over 120 appearances for RC Strasbourg Alsace since joining them from SM Caen in 2019.
Djiku has been capped 20 times by Ghana at the senior national team level, the Black Stars after opting to represent them on the international stage.
More from category
-
Fenerbahce unveils Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku as new signing
-
Congress approves GHS50,000 nomination fee for GFA Presidential contest
-
I’ll contest for re-election as GFA President – Kurt Okraku declares