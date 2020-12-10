This means Ghana has maintained its position from the month of November, having won one out of two AFCON qualifying games.

CK Akonnor’s side defeated Sudan 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium but lost 1-0 to the northeastern side in the reverse fixture.

The Greece national team lies ahead of Ghana in 51st position, while Costa Rica is directly behind the Black Stars in 53rd.

Meanwhile, Ghana is ranked eighth in Africa, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria.

Below is the top 10 ranked teams in Africa:

Senegal

Tunisia

Algeria

Morocco

Nigeria

Egypt

Cameroon

Ghana

Mali

Burkina Faso