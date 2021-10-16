To this end, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has saluted the country on the achievement.
FIFA salutes Ghana to mark 12 years since Black Satellites won U-20 World Cup
Today marks exactly 12 years since Ghana became the first Africa team to win the U-20 FIFA World Cup.
The Black Satellites were unbeaten throughout the tournament in Egypt as they emerged champions in 2009.
The West Africans, led by Coach Sellas Tetteh, conquered all before them and defeated Brazil in the final.
Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the game, Ghana held to win against the South American heavyweights on penalties.
“Ganso, Giuliano, Douglas Costa & Co were favourites to win Brazil a 5th #U20WC crown #OnThisDay in 2009,” FIFA tweeted.
“Despite playing much of the game at a numerical disadvantage, however, @AyewAndre, Dominic Adiyiah & team-mates won on penalties to crown Ghana for the 1st time.”
Ghana remains the only African side to have ever won the U-20 FIFA World Cup to date.
