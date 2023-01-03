FIFA to ask Ghana to name stadium in honour of Brazil's Pele

A three-time FIFA World Cup winner, Pele scored over 1000 goals in his career and is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since his passing, with hundreds of fans filing into Santos’ home, Vila Belmiro, to pay their last respects.

Addressing reporters at Pele’s funeral, Infantino said FIFA will ask its member associations to name a stadium after the Brazil great.

“For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pele,” he said.

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has paid tribute to Pele following the demise of 82-year-old.

The 37-year-old said Pele paved the way for him and many other footballers as he mourned the latter’s death.