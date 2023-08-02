FIFA to supervise Women’s World Cup prize money payment to players due to Nigeria’s trust issues

Despite distinguishing themselves at the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, the Super Falcons are still owed per diem and bonuses stretching back to two years ago.

Addressing the Nigerian players following their goalless draw with Ireland, which confirmed their qualification to the round of 16, Samoura said she’s aware of the challenges facing the team.

“I know that things have been tough. We have to face the realities of Nigeria,” the FIFA Secretary-General said.

“It pains me a lot. It is because of you (the Super Falcons) that, for the first time, the prize money has been ring-fenced in the history of FIFA to ensure that it goes to you.”

Meanwhile, every player participating in the Women’s World Cup will earn $30,000 after the group stages, FIFA announced earlier.

For teams who qualify for the second round of the tournament, each player will receive a sum of $60,000.

