Food fight: Mourinho hits back at Solskjaer over Son criticism

Mourinho took issue with journalists at his post-match press conference for not asking for his reaction to Solskjaer's comments.

"If it is me telling that player A, B or C from another club if it was my son, I wouldn't give him dinner tonight or something like that, what would be the reaction?" asked Mourinho.

"I think it is really sad you don't ask me about me about it. I think it is really sad you don't have the moral honesty to treat me the same way you treat others.

"In relation to that, I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole.

"Because I think a father, I am a father, you have always to feed your kids it doesn't matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal."