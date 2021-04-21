Football fans can be jailed 10 years for assaulting referees - Lawyer warns

“In our criminal offence ACT 29 Section 84, on the offence of assault, the law explains it in three ways that if you touch someone without his consent with the intention of causing harm, it is against the law,” the lawyer said on Accra-based Happy FM.

Assault of referees has become very rampant at some venues in the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League.

Recently, a video went viral when of some referees being assaulted during a lower-division game between Wamanafo Mighty Royals and Tano Bofoakwa.

The head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson Quartey, was badly assaulted by fans of Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

Lawyer Adamah Sackey said causing harm to another constitutes assault, adding that even threatening a referee is an offence.

“Taking hostage of a referee on the field, or in the dressing room is against the law and the law terms that as imprisoning the referee. Causing harm is also termed as assault. Those liable will be jailed.

“If you are taken to court for such an offence you can be jailed for up to 10 years. For causing harm, in law, it is second-degree felony so one can be jailed for up to 10 years.