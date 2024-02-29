The former Black Stars captain noted that he could not just sit at home and keep all that experience when it would be better to use it to impact on the next generation.
Football to politics: I can’t sit home and keep my 20 years experience – Gyan
Asamoah Gyan has said his willingness to put his 20 years of experience in football to use is what led him to accept a role on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.
Recommended articles
Gyan said this during an interview with Joy News at the inauguration of the ruling NPP's Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections at the Alisa Hotel.
"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause,” he said.
“I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.
"At the end of the day when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticisms will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder…"
Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.
The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.
The ex-footballer’s foray into politics has, however, been criticised by a section of the public, but he insists he’s used to such harsh reception and is only focused on helping the next generation with his experience.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh