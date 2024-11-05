Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

The unfortunate incident happened shortly after the referee had stopped play because of the approaching storm.

The game was a local match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in the central Peruvian town of Huancayo.

Among those who were directly struck was goalie Juan Chocca Llacta, who is reportedly suffering from severe burns at the Daniel Alcides Carrion Regional Hospital.

The 40-year-old was quickly rushed to the hospital with the other players who got hit by the lightning.

A 24-year-old man named Cristian Cesar Pituy Cahuana and two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were also brought to the hospital and are reportedly in a "stable condition."

A video circulating on social media seems to show the defender leaving the field with the two teams as the storm grew stronger at the Coto Coto stadium in Chilca.

Following the incident, the 2-0 match was immediately called off after about eight players were struck by lightning and slumped to the ground.

Calls for safety precautions

According to AP, Cesar Ramos, the area's Civil Defense manager, asserted that De La Cruz Meza's metal bracelet was the reason for his death.

The official said, “It was like a magnet.”

Social media tributes expressed sympathy for the player's family and the team, but they also urged more safety precautions.

The stadium is located in a high-altitude location where lightning strikes are common.

The main city of the Huancaya region is 10,659 feet above sea level. As a result, some commentators advocated for more lightning rods at football stadiums.