The club in a statement signed by Communications Manager, David Obeng Nyarko noted also that four officials tested positive for the virus.

The team said the eight persons are currently under isolation and responding to treatment from the COVID-19 response team.

The club further stated that the five players and an official who allegedly tested positive for COVID in Sudan have since tested negative in the two subsequent tests at the Military Hospital in Sudan and at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Premier League giants noted that the rest of the team are fine and are training at the Teshie Military Park ahead of their encounter with Liberty Professionals on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Porcupine Warriors were eliminated from the CAF Champions League without kicking the ball in the second leg of their match with Al Hilal after they failed to produce the required number of players.

The game was initially called off after seven players and four officials from Kotoko were earlier reported to have tested positive for the virus but the club questioned the validity of the results.

A few hours after the game was called off, the Porcupine Warriors were knocked out of the competition after Al-Hilal were declared winners of the tie.

Asante Kotoko will now compete in the CAF Confederation Cup. They have been paired with Algerian side ES Setif.