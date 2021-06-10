Future looks great for Black Stars – CK Akonnor

The 47-year-old has so far managed seven matches since his appointment over a year ago, winning just three times.

Despite watching his side suffer defeat to Morocco in their latest game, Akonnor believes the future of the team looks great.

Pulse Ghana

“There is a way I want us to play, in the previous matches we were not able to play as a team due to many factors,” he said in the aftermath of the game.

“But today, our work ethics, the understanding of roles that each and every one has to play was better. Even though we didn’t get a full house from the beginning, the few days we trained was very useful and I think the future looks great.”

The Black Stars will look to return to winning ways when they take on the Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12 in Cape Coast.

Akonnor has already laid down the gauntlet by indicating how important it is for his side to record a victory over their neighbours.

“We will have a meeting to discuss the match. What we did right and what went wrong and we look forward to the Ivory Coast match and going to that game, we have to do video analysis and see how best we can play and of course outsmart them and win the match. We need to win and that is what we are concerned about,” the Black Stars said.