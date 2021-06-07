RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Thomas Partey was excused from Morocco trip over personal issues, not sacked' – GFA

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has vehemently denied reports that Thomas Partey was sacked from the camp of the Black Stars.

According to the GFA, the Arsenal midfielder met with CK Akonnor over some personal issues and was excused by the Black Stars coach.

Earlier on Monday, reports emerged that Partey had been dismissed from camp after allegedly arriving two days late ahead of a friendly against Morocco.

However, in a statement, the GFA said the midfielder even joined the team to train after being granted permission to excuse himself.

It added that Partey will report to camp for Ghana’s next international friendly against the Ivory Coast in Cape Coast.

“Thomas travelled to Cape Coast on Thursday to meet Coach Charles Akonnor over some personal issues,” a section of the statement said.

“After the meeting which lasted for about an hour, the Coach excused him from the trip to Morocco – and asked him to report to camp for the second game against Ivory Coast. As the 1st Deputy Captain of the Black Stars, Thomas later joined his colleagues in training to show solidarity and support before leaving for Accra.

“The Arsenal midfielder will therefore team up with the rest of the squad on Thursday when the team returns from Morocco.”

The GFA, however, confirmed that Akonnor informed Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu that he couldn’t travel with the squad after arriving late in camp.

The Black Stars will take on the Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat, before playing against the Ivory Coast on June 12.

