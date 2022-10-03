Gabby Otchere-Darko meets Arsenal stars after watching Gunners beat Tottenham

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey set the ball rolling with a brilliant finish in the 20th minute but Harry Kane restored parity for Spurs after converting a penalty.

Mikel Arteta’s side, however, continued to dominate and were rewarded with two second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka as the Gunners run out as 3-1 winners.

Gabby, who was at the Emirates to watch the game, had the opportunity of meeting Arsenal’s players after full-time.

The Ghana politician posted photos of himself alongside Jesus, Partey, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“Feels like a good weekend. Spurs losing, Liverpool drawing. Arsenal topping, Emirates buzzing!” Gabby tweeted.

Fellow politician and Arsenal fan Sam Nartey George replied beneath the tweet, saying it was great to be a Gunner at the moment.

“I can only imagine the feeling. Feels good to be a Gunner these days. It is the season to believe,” the Ningo Prampram MP wrote.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Gabby has visited the Emirates to watch his favourite team play.

In March, Partey marked Arsenal’s win over Everton in the Premier League by hosting the politician and his son, Jasper, to a dinner.