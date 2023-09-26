According to him, the Ghanaian midfielder is very inconsistent and also injury prone, and that is not what the Gunners need to compete for trophies.
Gabriel Agbonlahor tells Arsenal to sell ‘injury-prone’ Thomas Partey
Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to cash in on Thomas Partey and sign a longer-term replacement.
Partey played a huge role in Arsenal’s resurgence last season when Mikel Arteta’s side challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title until the final weeks of the campaign before finishing second.
However, the 30-year-old has been battling niggling injuries and is currently ruled out for an unspecified time due to a groin injury.
This has seen him already miss some crucial matches this season, including the games against Manchester United, PSV and Tottenham.
Although the Gunners have not missed him much due to the arrival of Declan Rice in the summer, Aghonlahor believes Arsenal should cut their losses on Partey.
“I would let him go. Some games he’s poor, some games he’s very good, and some games he is injured,” the former Aston Villa forward said on talkSPORT Radio.
“When you sit down and work it out, is he giving you more than 50% of a season of his best football? Is he doing enough? If I was Arsenal I’d sell him if the money’s right. I think they were trying during the summer.
“I would look at a long-term replacement because as much as he’s a good player, the injuries will just get worse the older he gets.”
Partey has missed Arsenal’s last five matches, with his return date still yet to be disclosed by Arsenal.
