Chelsea legend Gary Cahill auctions jersey to raise funds to complete Atsu’s school in Ghana

Cahill, who used to be a teammate of Atsu at Chelsea, used his social media platform to campaign to raise funds for the project.

He is also auctioning one of his personal jerseys to raise money for to complete the school that the late Atsu started building before his untimely demise.

“Use the link below to bid on a signed Chelsea FC shirt to help the fund to finish Christian Atsu’s school build in Ghana,” the ex-England international wrote on his Instagram stories, accompanied by a link to the auction.

Chelsea had earlier released a statement saying the jerseys worn by the players against Everton and other items have been put up for auction to fund the completion of the school started by Atsu.

“Money raised will be going to Arms Around the Child, a charity for which Christian was an ambassador, and it will fund the completion of the school they had started building in his native Ghana,” the club announced.

“The auction, which includes signed shirts from all the squad as well as a variety of items from club legends, will run until 2pm on 8 April.”

Atsu was on the books of the Blues for five years, although he never made a first-team appearance before crossing carpets to play for Everton.

The Ghanaian was, however, confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.