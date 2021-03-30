Germany rest Neuer, Gundogan set to take over captaincy

Chelsea striker Timo Werner may start after two appearances off the bench while Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus is pushing for a place in the starting side.

North Macedonia lost 3-2 to Romania in their opening qualifier before thumping minnows Liechtenstein 5-0 on Saturday at home in Skopje.

While Loew insists the Germans are not taking their opponents lighty, he wants to keep the visitors goalless as Germany seek three straight clean sheets for the first time in four years.

Leverkusen teen Florian Wirtz, 17, could make his debut after two games on the bench.

Loew admits Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia are "not the calibre" of teams Germany will face at the Euro 2020 finals.