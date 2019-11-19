Position Description

Position Title: General Secretary

Reports to: GFA Executive Council / GFA President

Position based in: Accra

Company Information:

Founded in 1957, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the game's governing body in Ghana. It is a representative democracy, and is the umbrella organisation for all football clubs and other interest groups in the country. The GFA is responsible for overseeing, promoting and developing Ghana football at all levels, from grassroots through to the professional game.

The GFA is committed to develop, promote and raise the level of football throughout Ghana.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

The General Secretary shall be the executive representative of the GFA and shall manage the day-to-day affairs of the GFA: The responsibilities of the General Secretary shall be as contained in Section 44 of the GFA Statutes, 2019 and shall generally include:

The implementation of all the decisions of Congress and of the

Executive Council.

Preparation of budget for approval by the Executive Council and

proper management of the finances and Accounts

Preparation of the Annual Financial Statements of GFA and ensure

the auditing of the Financial Statement as prescribed by law.

Maintenance of good relations between GFA and other National

Associations, WAFU, CAF, and FIFA as well as the relevant State Agencies and international organisations.

Ensuring that all bodies of GFA function effectively to achieve the

objectives specified by these Statutes.

Eligibility Criteria

The individual must possess the skills and abilities, and be able to demonstrate the ability to perform the essential functions of the job.

Specific Job Knowledge, Skill , Ability And Eligibility Criteria:

The individual must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities or be able to explain and demonstrate the ability to perform the essential functions of the job, using some other combination of skills and abilities:

Must be a Ghanaian of high moral integrity

Must have a Master’s degree in a related discipline with 7 years working experience in Administration or Management; or first degree with 10 years working experience in Administration or Management

Must have a working knowledge of the FIFA, CAF and GFA Statutes and Regulations

Must have proven experience in a high profile, complex, multi-stakeholder organization

Must have a track record of running a substantial business and will already have the experience to take on this role

Must have an understanding of and empathy with football as both a sport and a business

Must have a well-developed leadership and management skills plus a track record of creating a culture of performance

Must have sound financial management and negotiation skills

Must have a high-profile public face of the game across the country, the candidate should also possess skills and experience in managing relationships with the media

Must be a versatile and persuasive leader, capable of building interest, with a dynamic personality

Must have a hands-on style with considerable personal credibility and authority

Must have good human management and team building skills

Must have excellent communication skills

Mode of Application

Applicants should submit their applications including statement of strength and CV to the search Committee via the following email address info@ghanafa.org

Deadline for submission

Not later than Monday 25 November, 2019 and 17hrs GMT (5pm Local Time).

Only shorted applicants will be responded to.