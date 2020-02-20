Tamimu Issah who was the most senior member of the communications department of the GFA was named the acting Communications Director of the association in November 2019 after Kurt E.S Okraku took over as President.

However, Tamimu Issah who has been a member of the GFA Communications Department for the past 14 years has resigned from his position.

According to him, he has already sent his resignation letter to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Issah announced his parting ways with the Ghana football body on Facebook.

His post reads

Dear friends,

I have just tendered in my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the GFA via email.

It has been 14 amazing years of committed service to the Ghana Football Association.

Always give thanks to Allah in every situation in life.

Alhamdulillah.

Pulse Ghana understands Henry Asante Twum, an astute Sports Journalist and the Communications Director of Dreams FC will be appointed as Tamimu Issah's successor at the GFA in the coming days.