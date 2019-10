The run-off will be contested by Dream FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku and Kyeman Planners bankroller, George Afriyie and legal practitioner, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Kurt Okraku polled 44 of the total votes, while George Afriyie managed 44 votes from the 118 votes cast.

GFA Presidential elections headed for run-off

Meanwhile, Nana Yaw Amponsah managed 27 votes, with Fred Pappoe also getting just six votes.

Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma Mensah had zero votes after the counting.

More to follow...