This was revealed in his manifesto.

“To lead the FA. to find ways and means of retaining football stars in the country to curb or minimize the exodus of Ghana’s budding footballers; a phenomenon that has sought to impoverish our league system for a considerable period of time. This can be achieved by vigorously pursued sponsorship which could lead to a minimum wage of $1000 for each player in the premiership,” the document said.

According to Mr. Afriyie his plan is to make the local league attractive and appealing to keep the best players.

Mr. Afriyie is expected to launch his full manifesto in the coming days. It will contain more details on what the former Vice President of the GFA has to offer Ghana football.